STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kamal Nath questions MP govt's order to close down COVID care centres

This decision evoked a sharp reaction from the opposition Congress, with its state unit president Kamal Nath questioning the rationale behind the order.

Published: 03rd January 2021 05:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2021 05:48 PM   |  A+A-

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government has ordered closure of all COVID care centres in the state, except those in Bhopal, from January 1 in view of the low occupancy of beds, as per an official order made available on Sunday.

This decision evoked a sharp reaction from the opposition Congress, with its state unit president Kamal Nath questioning the rationale behind the order.

Defending the decision, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the pandemic is under control in the state and there is no justification to keep the COVID care centres open "just for the sake of keeping them open".

As per the state government order dated December 31, 2020 and directed to district collectors and health authorities, a policy decision has been taken to shut the COVID Care centres from the first day of New Year due to low occupancy of beds.

These centres were set up across the state for lodging COVID-19 patients.

The order also stated that in the case of rise of infected patients, health authorities can reopen these centres with prior permission of the state government.

Meanwhile, Nath tweeted: "Deaths due to coronavirus continuing in the state.

The statistics of infection is increasing daily.

Even the assembly session was cancelled due to fear of coronavirus and the Shivraj government closed all COVID care centres in the state except Bhopal?" Hitting back, CM Chouhan said, if required, these COVID care centres will be opened again.

"Does Kamal Nath want COVID centres to remain open always? The COVID-19 situation is fully under control in the state.

Arrangements are already in place for providing adequate treatment (to patients).

Home isolation is also provided.

"If needed, these COVID care centres will be opened again, but there is no justification to keep them open for the sake of keeping them open," Chouhan said in a statement.

As on January 2, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in Madhya Pradesh stood at 2,43,302 including 3,627 fatalities, as per health officials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh government COVID care centres Covid centres MP coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp