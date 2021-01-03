STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nitish govt plans to extend 'Didi ki Rasoi' for affordable food in all district hospitals in Bihar

In Bihar, 1.20 crore women have been appointed as Jeevika-Didis and are associated with the 10.18 lakhs of Women Self-Help Group.

Published: 03rd January 2021 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2021 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

Nitish kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during review of Jeevika Didis (Photo | Express)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: If all goes well, all the district hospitals in Bihar will soon have affordable canteens to provide hygienic food for patients and attendants.

'Didi ki Rasoi', a project that first started on an experimental basis in Vaishali district a few years back and later extended to Gaya, Purnia, Buxar, Sheohar, Shekhira and Saharsa by 'Jeevika Didis' who are associated with women self-help groups under the Bihar Rural Livelihood Promotion Society (BRLPS). 

In Bihar, 1.20 crore women have been appointed as Jeevika-Didis and are associated with the 10.18 lakhs of Women Self-Help Group (WSHGs).

Recently, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar while, reviewing the progress of Bihar Rural Livelihood Promotion Society, is learned to have directed officials of BRLPS to extend the working of Didi Ki Rasoi concept to other district hospitals after its success in seven districts.

Secretary of BRLPS, Balamurgan D said that the concept started initially has proved successful in seven districts.

He further said that the Jeevika Didis associated with the Women SHGs have been doing well in improving their economical conditions through a variety of initiatives.

“Around 251 women of these SHGs after being trained recently have started running solar shops in many districts as solar entrepreneurs also,” he said.

Bihar Rural Livelihood Promotion Society Jeevika Didis Didi Ki Rasoi project Bihar district hospitals
