STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Senior forest officer cites 'glaring inadequacies' in employment scheme approved by Chhattisgarh govt

SSD Badgaiyya cited the loopholes besides uncovering the inherent practical and technical difficulties faced during the execution of the approved construction works worth several hundred crores.

Published: 03rd January 2021 01:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2021 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (Photo | PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: A senior Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer in Chhattisgarh has pointed out the 'inadequacies and inconsistencies' in an employment scheme approved by the Bhupesh Baghel government that offers construction works to unemployed youths on a contract basis. 

Chief Forest Conservator (Kanker division) SSD Badgaiyya in a letter to the forest departments cited the loopholes besides uncovering the inherent practical and technical difficulties faced during the execution of the approved construction works worth several hundred crores. 

Weeks after the Chhattisgarh government endorsed the programme intended for the unemployed persons, a limited tender process was floated by the divisional forest officer (DFO) in their respective areas. 

“After inviting the tender and follow up actions, there are several technical issues being faced leading to practical problems. So the ongoing process should be discontinued”, said Badgaiyya in a letter acquired by The New Indian Express.

Exposing the inherent discrepancies and poor preparation, the IFS officer stated that the approved funds for the construction works have not been transferred to the regional level officers so no work can be allotted even after the tender process is completed. Without any appointment of the sub-engineer officer at each divisional level, awkward difficulties are cropping up during the preparation of the detail project report for various construction works.

“Ironically in the competitive tender process among various forest divisions, there are reports that many contenders had applied for the given works below 40 percent of the expected cost of the project. This is going to severely hamper the quality of the work allotted. The department officials and staff are not capable of maintaining various technical records and documents,” he pointed out expressing serious apprehension that several projects will remain incomplete.

Recently the Chhattisgarh High Court, expressing deep concern over the fate of flora and fauna in the densely forested terrain, had served notice to the state on a PIL that challenged the cabinet’s decision to allow massive construction works to private players inside the jungle. The PIL cited the state’s move likely to have a devastating impact on forests and grossly violating the Forest Conservation Act and the guidelines of the Supreme Court.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Forest Service officer Chhattisgarh government Bhupesh Baghel government construction works scheme for unemployed youths Forest Conservation Act SSD Badgaiyya
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp