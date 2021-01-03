Senior forest officer cites 'glaring inadequacies' in employment scheme approved by Chhattisgarh govt

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: A senior Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer in Chhattisgarh has pointed out the 'inadequacies and inconsistencies' in an employment scheme approved by the Bhupesh Baghel government that offers construction works to unemployed youths on a contract basis.

Chief Forest Conservator (Kanker division) SSD Badgaiyya in a letter to the forest departments cited the loopholes besides uncovering the inherent practical and technical difficulties faced during the execution of the approved construction works worth several hundred crores.

Weeks after the Chhattisgarh government endorsed the programme intended for the unemployed persons, a limited tender process was floated by the divisional forest officer (DFO) in their respective areas.

“After inviting the tender and follow up actions, there are several technical issues being faced leading to practical problems. So the ongoing process should be discontinued”, said Badgaiyya in a letter acquired by The New Indian Express.

Exposing the inherent discrepancies and poor preparation, the IFS officer stated that the approved funds for the construction works have not been transferred to the regional level officers so no work can be allotted even after the tender process is completed. Without any appointment of the sub-engineer officer at each divisional level, awkward difficulties are cropping up during the preparation of the detail project report for various construction works.

“Ironically in the competitive tender process among various forest divisions, there are reports that many contenders had applied for the given works below 40 percent of the expected cost of the project. This is going to severely hamper the quality of the work allotted. The department officials and staff are not capable of maintaining various technical records and documents,” he pointed out expressing serious apprehension that several projects will remain incomplete.

Recently the Chhattisgarh High Court, expressing deep concern over the fate of flora and fauna in the densely forested terrain, had served notice to the state on a PIL that challenged the cabinet’s decision to allow massive construction works to private players inside the jungle. The PIL cited the state’s move likely to have a devastating impact on forests and grossly violating the Forest Conservation Act and the guidelines of the Supreme Court.

