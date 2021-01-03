STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttarakhand cabinet minister responds to 'debate challenge' of Manish Sisodia

Kaushik, in a four-page letter written in Hindi, alleged that Aam Admi Party and its leaders are just 'Seller of Hopes'.

Published: 03rd January 2021 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2021 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

Madan Kaushik, Uttarakhand cabinet minister and spokesperson.

Madan Kaushik, Uttarakhand cabinet minister and spokesperson. (Photo | Twitter)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand cabinet minister Madan Kaushik on Sunday wrote an open letter to Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia responding to his debate challenge on works done by the Uttarakhand state government since March 2017. 

Kaushik, in a four-page letter written in Hindi, alleged that Aam Admi Party and its leaders are just 'Seller of Hopes'. Calling Sisodia, a 'Tourist Politician', he added that politics is a serious issue and not some 'Theater Show'. 

"Politics is a serious issue and not some theater show. I want you to remember that Uttarakhand is a land of serious movements. Every person in Uttarakhand is aware of development-centric politics and its serious facets, " wrote Uttarakhand urban development minister in the letter. 

Calling AAP leaders escapist he further added in the letter that AAP leaders keep hopping from Delhi to Punjab and Uttar Pradesh and now they are coming to Uttarakhand. 

Launching a scathing attack, Kaushik wrote that Covid-19 got out of control due to the carelessness of the AAP government and only after Union home minister Amit Shah intervened and came to the rescue, the situation could be normalized. 

He also wrote that promises of opening 400 libraries, regular power and water have all fallen apart along with much-hyped 'Mohalla Clinics' most of which have closed now.

"I have no qualms in saying that you have a deeply ingrained lust for power. You cheated the people of Delhi for this. Now, you are trying to do the same in Uttarakhand but your attempts are bound to fail. The condition of lakhs of people living in the slums of Delhi is a well-known fact. You should learn something from Uttarakhand on this," said Kaushik in the letter. 

Sisodia who had challenged the minister for an open debate schedule Jan 4, 2021, in Dehradun is scheduled to reach Dehradun on Monday. 

Sisodia on Saturday tweeted, "I would be in Dehradun on January 4 and in Delhi on January 6 to showcase the work done by AAP government." 

Earlier, Kaushik accepting the challenge had replied that he will go to Delhi to answer this. 

Commenting on the issue, SS Kaler, state president of AAP said, "The BJP is lying and it always does. The party and its leaders are not ready to talk about what they have done because they have done nothing. Earlier they said they will list 100 good works and now they are not able to list even five."

