3 officials arrested over Ghaziabad crematorium incident; victims' kin block Delhi-Meerut highway

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: The Ghaziabad Police Monday arrested three municipal officials over the collapse of a roof at a crematorium here that claimed 24 lives, even as victims' kin blocked the Delhi-Meerut Highway demanding higher compensation and a government job for each grieving family.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja said that Muradnagar Nagar Palika Executive Officer Niharika Singh, Junior Engineer Chandra Pal and Supervisor Ashish were arrested this morning.

Police teams are also conducting raids at possible hideouts of contractor Ajay Tyagi to arrest him, Raja said.

Meanwhile, the victims' families and acquaintances blocked the Delhi-Meerut Highway by placing two bodies on the road near the Muradnagar Police Station which led to a massive traffic jam with hundreds of vehicles getting piled up during the morning rush hour.

Police personnel are present at the protest site in adequate number and they are trying to pursue the agitators to lift the blockade and let the traffic resume, officials said.

However, the protesters are insisting the district magistrate be called for a talk with them so that they can register their demands including Rs 20 lakh compensation for each grieving family and a government job for one of their members.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had Sunday announced Rs 2 lakh as financial relief for the families of each man killed.

Twenty-four people, most of them attending a funeral, were killed and 17 others injured when the roof of a shelter at a cremation ground in Muradnagar here collapsed on Sunday.

Officials said construction work, estimated to cost around Rs 55 crore, on the shelter corridor was started two months ago and it was opened for public nearly 15 days ago.