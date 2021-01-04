STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress offers aid to kin of farmers who died during stir against agri laws

Published: 04th January 2021 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers shout slogans during their protest against the new farm laws at the Delhi-UP border. (Photo | Parveen Negi)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday said the Congress Legislature Party will provide a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to families of farmers who have died during the agitation against the Centre's farm laws.

Hooda said all Congress MLAs will make efforts to help the families.

He said it is the responsibility of the government to do so as people have lost their lives because of its stubborn attitude and insensitivity.

In such a situation, the government should come forward to help the affected families without delay.

If the present government does not do this, then this work will be done whenever the next Congress government is formed, the former chief minister said.

During the ongoing agitation at the borders of Delhi, many farmers have lost their lives.

