STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Farmers try to break barricades in Haryana, police fire tear gas shells

On reaching Masani barrage near Dharuhera town, they were stopped by the police.

Published: 04th January 2021 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Smoke comes out from teargas shells fired by police in Haryana’s Rewari district | PTI

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A day before the next round of talks between the protesting farmers and the Centre, a major clash took place on the Delhi-Jaipur highway at Rewari when the Haryana Police tried to stop a group of farmers from marching to Delhi.  

A group of young farmers from Rajasthan and Haryana, who had been camping at the service lane on the highway near Bhudla-Sangwari village in Rewari, were joined by protesters from Tikri border. On Sunday evening, the group removed the police barricades and started moving towards Delhi. On reaching Masani barrage near Dharuhera town, they were stopped by the police.

ALSO READ | Farmers brave biting cold, rains act as double whammy for protesting farmers

As the farmers tried to pull down the barricades, the police resorted to lathi-charge and firing tear gas shells and also blocked the service lane to stop the farmers from marching ahead. A tractor-trolley with blankets and quilts stored inside caught fire during the clash but the blaze was doused by the farmers.

Some farmers sitting inside jumped off the trolley to save their lives and also managed to take out an LPG cylinder. In another incident, farmers in Punjab’s Sangrur tried to disrupt sate BJP chief Ashwani Sharma’s meeting with the party’s district president Randeep Deol. A few farmers were injured in thepolice lathi-charge. Meanwhile, four more farmers died on Sunday, two each at Singhu and Tikri borders, due to cardiac arrest.

‘Farm agitation to continue till three Acts are repealed’
Gurugram: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, who reached the protest site in Gurugram on Sunday to support the ongoing agitation, said that the agitation will not end till the government rolls back the new agricultural laws. Tikait alleged that the new farm laws have been made for the benefit of capitalists. He said that till the demands of the farmers are not accepted, the farmers will stay in Delhi and keep protesting against these laws. Soon Rajasthan farmers will also reach the Delhi border, he added. Samyukt Kisan Morcha president Chaudhary Santokh Singh assured that all possible help will be given to the farmers arriving from Rajasthan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Haryana Police Haryana farmers farmers protest Delhi Chalo Delhi farmers protest
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp