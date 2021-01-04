STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

High drama at BJP roadshow in Kolkata, shoe hurled at Vijayvargiya's vehicle

The incident took place at a minority-dominated area in the Wattgunj area of Kolkata's port division where the TMC was holding an event.

Published: 04th January 2021 08:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 08:23 PM   |  A+A-

Kailash Vijayvargiya

BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: High drama unfolded at the BJP roadshow in Kolkata on Monday as police first denied the party permission, then shortened the route, and later a shoe was hurled from a programme organised by the TMC targeting the vehicle on which the saffron camp's Bengal observer Kailash Vijayvargiya and national vice president Mukul Roy were standing. 

However, the shoe did not hit the vehicle.

The incident took place at a minority-dominated area in the Wattgunj area of Kolkata's port division where the TMC was holding an event. When the vehicle carrying Vijayvargiya and Roy was passing through the area, a shoe was hurled from the assembly of TMC supporters.

Soon, BJP supporters assembled at Orphangunj in the port area to take out a protest march. But they were denied permission by the police. "From our past experience, we know the police do not give permission for BJP's events. It was a peaceful procession to our Hastings party office," said BJP state president Dilip Ghosh.

The police cited traffic snarl as the reason behind the denial of permission. After holding talks with BJP leaders, the police allowed only one vehicle to ensure there is no traffic snarl. The route of the procession was also shortened.

The former mayor of Kolkata Sovan Chatterjee, who was scheduled to lead the roadshow, did not turn up. It was to be Chatterjee's first participation in a public event since he joined the BJP. Chatterjee was recently appointed as the party's observer in the Kolkata zone.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengal polls Bengal BJP BJP roadshow Kailash Vijayvargiya Mukul Roy TMC
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vijay-starrer 'Master' will hit the theatres on January 13 while STR-starrer 'Eeswaran' will release the next day. (Photo | EPS and Twitter)
This junior resident doctor's hard-hitting message to actors Vijay, Simbu goes viral
Currently, those who will be covered in the initial phases of vaccination include health workers, defence, police personnel, elderly and those with comorbidities (Photo | PTI)
How to register for COVID-19 vaccine? Here is all you need to know
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp