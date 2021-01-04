High drama at BJP roadshow in Kolkata, shoe hurled at Vijayvargiya's vehicle

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: High drama unfolded at the BJP roadshow in Kolkata on Monday as police first denied the party permission, then shortened the route, and later a shoe was hurled from a programme organised by the TMC targeting the vehicle on which the saffron camp's Bengal observer Kailash Vijayvargiya and national vice president Mukul Roy were standing.

However, the shoe did not hit the vehicle.

The incident took place at a minority-dominated area in the Wattgunj area of Kolkata's port division where the TMC was holding an event. When the vehicle carrying Vijayvargiya and Roy was passing through the area, a shoe was hurled from the assembly of TMC supporters.

Soon, BJP supporters assembled at Orphangunj in the port area to take out a protest march. But they were denied permission by the police. "From our past experience, we know the police do not give permission for BJP's events. It was a peaceful procession to our Hastings party office," said BJP state president Dilip Ghosh.

The police cited traffic snarl as the reason behind the denial of permission. After holding talks with BJP leaders, the police allowed only one vehicle to ensure there is no traffic snarl. The route of the procession was also shortened.

The former mayor of Kolkata Sovan Chatterjee, who was scheduled to lead the roadshow, did not turn up. It was to be Chatterjee's first participation in a public event since he joined the BJP. Chatterjee was recently appointed as the party's observer in the Kolkata zone.