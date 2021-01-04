Jharkhand: Mob attacks CM Hemant Soren’s convoy, ROP vehicle damaged

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: In a major lapse in CM’s security, Hemant Soren’s convoy was attacked by a mob protesting against the rape and murder incident which took place in Ormanjhi Police Station area in Ranchi on Sunday.

According to the eyewitnesses, the mob was waiting at Kishorganj Chowk when Soren’s convoy was heading towards his official residence in the evening.

Some of the protesters, who were in a vehicle, attacked the convoy and damaged the vehicle of Route Opening Party (ROP), police said, adding that those involved in the attack will be identified and strict action will be taken against them.

“They were agitating against an incident which had taken place in Ormanjhi Police Station area. We are yet to ascertain the people behind the attack on the CM convoy," said a senior police officer requesting anonymity. Following the attack, the mob dispersed.

CM Soren's vehicle was diverted along a different route for his safety.

Meanwhile, traffic on the Harmu Road remained disrupted for over half an hour.

Notably, a half-naked headless body of a woman was recovered from Ormanjhi area on Sunday. Even after 24 hours, the cops have neither succeeded in tracing the culprits nor did they find the head of the deceased.