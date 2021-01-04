Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan says will not get vaccinated now, focus should be on priority groups

By ANI

BHOPAL: As India gears up for the world's largest vaccination programme, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said he will take the coronavirus vaccine later as he wants priority groups to get the jab first.

While speaking in a meeting with senior officials of the state, CM Chouhan said, "I have decided that I will not get vaccinated for now, first it should be administered to others. My turn should come afterwards, we have to work to ensure that priority groups are administered with the vaccine."

He also directed officials to prepare a secure system for the vaccination drive.

The Drugs regulator has approved two coronavirus vaccines so far, including the indigenous vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech and ICMR, which has been named Covaxin, and the one manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII), Covishield.

On Saturday, several states have conducted dry runs in preparation for the massive inoculation drive.