Malegaon blast case: Special NIA Court adjourns hearing, Pragya Thakur seeks exemption from daily appearance

MUMBAI: The Special NIA Court in Mumbai adjourned for Tuesday, the hearing in 2008 Malegaon blast case. BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur has sought an exemption from daily appearance in court on the grounds of health and security.

The court has asked Thakur to file an application, and be present in court whenever asked.

Thakur appeared before Special NIA Court earlier on Monday, in connection with 2008 Malegaon blast case. The Court had ordered all accused to be present before it today.

Speaking to the reporters, Tahkur said, "I appeared in the court today and they told me that I will be called whenever required. I agreed to that."

On being asked the reason behind not appearing before the court regularly, Thakur said, "Last time when the court had called me, I was hospitalised and I am still undergoing treatment."

Six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a town in north Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008.