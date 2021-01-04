Motorcycles gutted, bombs hurled during TMCP-ABVP clash in Bengal

By PTI

KOLKATA: Several motorcycles were set on fire and crude bombs hurled during a clash between students affiliated to the TMCP and the ABVP in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district on Monday, police said.

The clash erupted over activists of RSS-affiliate Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) putting up flags and posters at Bajkul College, authorities of the educational institution said.

Several activists of the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), the students' wing of the ruling party in the state, blocked the road in front of the college alleging that several of its members were injured in the clash.

The situation has now been brought under control, a police officer said.