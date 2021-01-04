Mumbai diary

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Congress vows to tread independent path

The Congress party has decided to play the role of the opposition while remaining in the government. Though Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and the Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat shares a positive relationship, party sources say, that does not mean the Congress party will accept all the demands put forth by Thackeray. Maharashtra Congress has decided to remain loyal to its vote bank. If needed, the party will not hesitate to take a stand against the government on issues, they said.

NCP trains spokespersons to win war of words

The NCP has decided to keep its spokesperson and prominent leaders updated about the latest happenings and its repercussions. As a part of it, it has regularly exposed its spokesperson with subject experts. It helps the amateur spokesperson to argue well and even put forth the counter-argument during the television debates. That helps to present the strong side of the party and avert the fiasco happening before the public. In many such interactive sessions, the NCP chief Sharad Pawar himself presents to boost the morale of the spokespersons

Civil servants face long waits to get posting in Maha

There are more than a dozen IAS officers waiting for their postings in Mahasrahtra. One of them is Tukaram Munde, a 2005 batch IAS officer who was the commissioner of Nagpur Municipal Commission. He was shunted out even before the competition of a three-year tenure. It was the 16th transfer in his 15 years of career. Another 2005 batch IAS officer Rajesh Patil who has come on a deputation to Maharashtra for more than a month, but he has been also not given any posting so far.

Cabinet reshuffle in the offing

There is a strong buzz that there will be soon reshuffle in the Thackeray government. The ministers who have not performed well will either be shunted out or given less important portfolios. The senior leadership of the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena had a discussion over this. Sources said the party leaders have decided to carry out a cabinet reshuffle. The aim of a reshuffle will be to induct new, but strong, political faces.

