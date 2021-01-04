STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

North leads in schools dropouts at primary level, south at secondary 

The dropout rate is the highest at the primary level, followed by the lower secondary and the upper primary levels. 

Published: 04th January 2021 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Bharat Lal Baiga, a tribal student pursuing software engineering stayed back in his village and formed a group of educated youths and started teaching the students

Bharat Lal Baiga, a tribal student pursuing software engineering stayed back in his village and formed a group of educated youths and started teaching the students

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Every year, millions of children drop out of schools and join the army of unskilled labour force, adding more strain than gain to the economy, said a report in the latest journal of National Statistical Office (NSO), Sarvekshana. 

The northern region of India leads in dropouts at primary and upper primary levels while south India tops at secondary level. Highlighting the learning crisis in the country, the report pointed out that on an average, almost two-thirds of children drop out, which wastes valuable human, physical and financial resources. However, the overall dropout rate improved from 50 per cent in 2011-12 to 40 per cent by 2014. 

The dropout rate is the highest at the primary level, followed by the lower secondary and the upper primary levels. The report makes it clear that ‘dropout’ refers to those who left school without completing the number of years needed to obtain that particular level of education. 

Analysing the National Sample Survey Office data, the report noted that most of the male students are dropping out, in both rural and urban areas, because of lack of interest in education. “The reported reason ‘not interested in studies’ could lead to different interpretations.

For instance, it can indicate that dropped out children and their parents are not aware of the long term benefits of education. And/or, they may find that it is not worth spending their time in schools, indicating the opportunity cost of their time. It can also indicate that schools are unable to retain the enrolled children in completing their studies.” 

The report also talked about poor school education system and said quality of learning affects the labour market outcomes and future productivity of students. It said learning quality is associated with higher returns to education and a higher probability of finishing school. “‘Not interested in studies’ is a very tricky term to interpret… This could refer to a possible poor quality of schooling.”

The report categorised the states into five major regions and noted minimal dropout percentage at primary and upper primary levels in the south and the highest in the northern regions. But the pattern varies on moving up to the secondary levels of education. The dropout at the lower secondary level is the highest in South, East and Northeast and the lowest in the northern region. “Dropout in government schools is significantly higher compared to the non-government schools,” it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
students education school dropout Human Resource
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp