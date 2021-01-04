STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Pragya Thakur backs MP govt on law against stone-pelters

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that strict action and law are needed against those who indulge in stone-pelting.

Published: 04th January 2021 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

Bhopal Lok Sabha MP Pragya Singh Thakur

Bhopal Lok Sabha MP Pragya Singh Thakur (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Backing Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on the Madhya Pradesh law against stone pelters, BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur on Monday said that the BJP government is giving a befitting reply to those who are attacking 'Ram bhakts' collecting funds for the construction of Ram temple and a law should be made to punish such people.

"Madhya Pradesh government is giving a befitting reply to those who are attacking Ram bhakts collecting funds for the construction of Ram temple. These attacks are an attempt by the Left to disturb communal peace. A law should be made to punish such people," said Thakur while speaking to the media.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that strict action and law are needed against those who indulge in stone-pelting.

Reportedly, the new Madhya Pradesh law will have a provision for auctioning the assets of stone pelters to repay for any damage caused to public property or an individual.

The law comes in the wake of a recent incident of stone-pelting, after which more than 24 people were arrested in Gautampura area of Indore on December 29.

A public awareness rally was reportedly organised from Dharmat to Chandkhedi, Kanwasa, Sunala back to Rudrakhya via Khadotya in connection with the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya where an incident of stone-pelting occurred after some people opposed the rally.

The comments of Thakur came after she appeared before Special NIA Court today, in connection with 2008 Malegaon blast case. Special NIA Court in Mumbai has been adjourned for tomorrow the hearing in 2008 Malegaon blast case.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pragya Thakur Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Madhya Pradesh law stone pelters
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp