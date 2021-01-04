Pragya Thakur backs MP govt on law against stone-pelters

By ANI

MUMBAI: Backing Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on the Madhya Pradesh law against stone pelters, BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur on Monday said that the BJP government is giving a befitting reply to those who are attacking 'Ram bhakts' collecting funds for the construction of Ram temple and a law should be made to punish such people.

"Madhya Pradesh government is giving a befitting reply to those who are attacking Ram bhakts collecting funds for the construction of Ram temple. These attacks are an attempt by the Left to disturb communal peace. A law should be made to punish such people," said Thakur while speaking to the media.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that strict action and law are needed against those who indulge in stone-pelting.

Reportedly, the new Madhya Pradesh law will have a provision for auctioning the assets of stone pelters to repay for any damage caused to public property or an individual.

The law comes in the wake of a recent incident of stone-pelting, after which more than 24 people were arrested in Gautampura area of Indore on December 29.

A public awareness rally was reportedly organised from Dharmat to Chandkhedi, Kanwasa, Sunala back to Rudrakhya via Khadotya in connection with the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya where an incident of stone-pelting occurred after some people opposed the rally.

The comments of Thakur came after she appeared before Special NIA Court today, in connection with 2008 Malegaon blast case. Special NIA Court in Mumbai has been adjourned for tomorrow the hearing in 2008 Malegaon blast case.