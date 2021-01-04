STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Schools reopen for students of classes 9 to 12 in Bihar

Classes for students of 9th to 12th standard are being conducted in two shifts, with 50 per cent of a class' capacity in each shift.

Published: 04th January 2021 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

Students attend a class at a school that was re-opened after remaining closed for months due to a coronavirus pandemic in Patna Monday

Students attend a class at a school that was re-opened after remaining closed for months due to a coronavirus pandemic in Patna Monday. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

PATNA: Schools and coaching institutes across Bihar opened on Monday after 297 days of closure due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

Classes for students of 9th to 12th standard are being conducted in two shifts, with 50 per cent of a class' capacity in each shift.

The Bankipur Girls High School in Patna has arranged for hand sanitisers and other facilities for the students.

"More than the students, their guardians are quite hesitant about the opening of schools, but the government has given us the guidelines which we have followed. Students are not being allowed to enter without masks. The school is giving student two masks each and we're doing our best to maintain social distancing. Only 50 per cent students are coming in two batches. We are providing hand sanitisers as well," a teacher from the school told ANI.

Students, although slightly concerned about contracting the virus, expressed excitement that they could come to school as they used to before the pandemic.

"I am still quite afraid that I might get the virus but what can I do, I can't miss school. I have come well prepared with hand sanitiser and mask. I'll do my best to maintain social distancing," Class 9 student Varsha said.

Another student, Sonam Kumari, said that she was glad to see her friends after a long time.

"I am a little bit scared but more than that I'm glad that I get to see my friends again and start classes," she said.

As per data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are currently 4,473 active cases in Bihar. As many as 2,46,979 recoveries and 1,405 deaths have been reported in the state so far. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar schools reopening COVID-19 lockdown
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp