Seven Uttar Pradesh cops suspended for registering 'wrong' human trafficking case

Seven police personnel, including these five, have been suspended for dereliction of duty and maligning the image of the force.

Published: 04th January 2021 12:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 12:27 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

BHADOHI: A case has been registered against five Uttar Pradesh police personnel for registering a "wrong" human trafficking case against three people, including owner of a vehicle carrying migrant labourers during the lockdown.

Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh on Sunday said a truck carrying 42 migrant labourers was intercepted by Inspector Sanjay Rai of Koirauna police station area and other policemen in August this year.

A case of human trafficking was registered against the truck owner Chandan Subhash Chauhan, driver and cleaner on charges of human trafficking.

The driver and cleaner were later sent to jail, police said.

Subsequently, Chauhan moved a petition in the Allahabad High Court, which considered the police action 'wrong', and instructed Additional Director General of Police (Varanasi) to probe the matter.

The ADG handed over the departmental probe to ASP (Protocol) Anurag Darshan, and the investigation did not find the case as that of human trafficking.

The police personnel involved in the matter were found guilty, the SP said.

He said on the orders of ADG, a case was registered against then inspector Sanjay Rai, sub-inspector Ram Ashish Bind, constables Ravindra Kumar, Vishnu Saroj and Pradeep Kumar on Saturday at the Koirauna Police Station.

Apart from these five police personnel, Sub-Inspector Nemtullah and head constable Adya Prasad Yadav have also been suspended, the officer added.

