By PTI

GAJRAULA: A cattle-laden truck overturned after suffering a tyre burst on the Delhi-Moradabad highway on Monday, leaving six people dead and 10 others seriously injured, officials said.

The truck was going to Sambal from Jaipur when the accident took place near Mohamdabad village, they said.

The deceased are yet to identified.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem.