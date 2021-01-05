STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amazon seeks to withdraw suit against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Raj Thackeray

Amazon has now included Marathi among preferred languages on its app and website so the issue no longer exists, advocate Thakur said.

Published: 05th January 2021 11:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 11:01 PM   |  A+A-

MNS chief Raj Thackeray

MNS chief Raj Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: E-commerce giant Amazon on Tuesday moved a civil court here seeking to withdraw its suit against the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and its chief Raj Thackeray over the party's agitation for the use of Marathi.

Advocate Vijay Thakur, appearing for MNS leader Akhil Chitre, said the court will decide on January 12 whether to accept the application.

Amazon's lawyers did not respond to phone calls or messages.

After the MNS threatened an agitation against Amazon for not providing the option of Marathi for using its app and website and also not using the language on its posters, the company had moved the court.

Among other reliefs, it had sought an order restraining MNS workers from entering its warehouses or offices and threatening or assaulting its employees.

Last month, alleged MNS workers had vandalized Amazon's warehouses at Marol in Mumbai's Andheri suburb and in Pune city.

