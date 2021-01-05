STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Frustrated political players doubting Indian vaccines: Naqvi

Naqvi's remarks came after some Congress leaders raised doubts on the restricted use approval granted to Bharat Biotechs vaccine while its third phase trial is still underway.

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday said some frustrated political players are doubting the efficacy of coronavirus vaccines made in India.

Speaking after chairing a meeting of Haj Committee of India officials and Haj Group organisers at Haj House in south Mumbai, Naqvi said these "failed and frustrated political players" had earlier questioned the relief measures taken by the Modi government during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Modi government has tirelessly and effectively worked to provide relief to every needy person during the pandemic, he said, adding Modi has led the fight against the pandemic.

Modi turned a crisis into an opportunity to make India aatmanirbhar (self-reliant), Naqvi said.

In an unprecedented measure, the Modi government provided free ration to over 80 crore people, and free gas cylinders to over 8 crore families, a statement from Naqvi's office said.

"Rs 1500 were deposited into bank accounts of 20 crore women and Rs 19,000 crore was given under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi to over 10 crore farmers," it said.

Aatmanirbhar Bharat package worth Rs 20 lakh crore was given to various sectors including Rs one lakh crore to agriculture sector, Naqvi said.

Over 60 lakh migrant labourers reached back to their home states during the pandemic through Shramik Special trains and Rs 17,000 crore were given to states under the State Disaster Relief Fund for providing assistance to migrant labourers, he added.

Naqvi said the vaccines have been developed by hard-working scientists of India and it is a matter of pride for every Indian that the two vaccines approved for emergency use are made in India.

