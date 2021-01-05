LG Manoj Sinha administers oath to Justice Pankaj Mithal as Chief Justice of HC for J-K, Ladak

By PTI

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday administered the oath of office to Justice Pankaj Mithal as the new Chief Justice of the common High Court for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh at a swearing-in ceremony held at Convention Centre here.

The Lt Governor congratulated Justice Pankaj Mithal for his new appointment.

The Registrar General of the high court read out the warrant of appointment.

Proceedings of the oath ceremony were conducted by Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor.

Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal has been appointed to head the High Court for Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh in view of the retirement of Chief Justice Gita Mittal recently.

Former Chief Justice, J-K, Justice Mittal, judges of the J-K high court, judges from Allahabad High Court, Members of Parliament, advisors to the Lt Governor, among other officials, were present on the occasion.