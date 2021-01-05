Sourav Ganguly's health parameters alright, will be discharged on Wednesday

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: BCCI president Saurav Ganguly will be discharged on Wednesday from Woodland Hospital where he was admitted after suffering from cardiac arrest, said the hospital authorities.

Ganguly will be on medication at home under the supervision of doctors.

Prominent cardiologist Devi Shetty, who flew to Kolkata on Tuesday to assess Ganguly’s health condition, said the sports personality has no damages to his heart. "There are blockages in the arteries and a stent has been inserted in one of the narrowed coronary arteries. He will lead a normal life shortly in the future," said Shetty.

Ganguly suffered mild cardiac arrest three days ago while exercising in a gym. Medical tests revealed that he suffered from triple vessel disease -- three blocks in coronary arteries. He underwent angioplasty for inserting the stent.

"His health parameters are alright. He responded well to the treatment soon after the hospitalisation. We will release him on Wednesday and expert doctors will be visiting him at his home on regular basis," said Rupali Basu, the CEO of the hospital.