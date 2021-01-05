STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP court sentences two people to life imprisonment for raping 5-year-old

The court sentenced the two to life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on each of them in connection with the girl's rape.

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

Representational Image

By PTI

BANDA: A local court sentenced two people to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on each in connection with the gang rape of a 5-year-old girl.

Additional District Government Counsel of POCSO Court Ramsuphal Singh on Tuesday said that on July 11, 2018, when the girl was sleeping with her mother, she was taken by the two to a nearby garden and raped by them.

They then fled from the spot. Police arrested both the accused after the incident and they have been in jail since then.

He said that the court sentenced the two to life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on each of them in connection with the girl's rape.

