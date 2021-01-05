STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will convene Assembly against farm laws: Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee, however, asserted that said she would never allow the implementation of the three farm laws, which have sparked protests across the country.

Published: 05th January 2021 08:05 AM

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Continuing her tirade against the Centre over the new farm laws, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said arrangements would soon be made to convene an assembly session to pass a resolution against the contentious legislations.

With assembly polls knocking at the door, Banerjee also hinted that she was ready to implement the PM-Kisan scheme in Bengal, and said she had asked the Centre to share details of all those who have registered themselves on the Union government’s portal for the programme.

“We are against those farm laws. We would soon convene an assembly session for a day or two and pass a resolution against the anti-farmer laws,” Banerjee said.

Bengal, if it passes the resolution, would become the sixth state in the country to do so, after Kerala, Delhi, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

The CM’s remarks came on a day when the seventh round of talks between protesting unions and three central ministers ended inconclusively, as farmer groups stuck to their demand for repeal of the three farm laws, while the government listed out various benefits of the new Acts for the growth of the country’s agriculture sector. “I support the farmers and want the withdrawal of these three laws for the sake of the country,” she said.

