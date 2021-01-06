STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

50-year-old UP woman's gangrape, murder brings back memories of horrific 'Nirbhaya case'

The SHO of Ughaiti police station, where the incident took place, has been suspended and two of the three accused were arrested by the cops.

Published: 06th January 2021 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 05:39 PM   |  A+A-

Police personnel stand guard near Bulgaddhi village following outrage over death of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who was allegedly gang-raped

Police personnel seen standing guard near Bulgaddhi village following outrage over death of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who was allegedly gang-raped. (File Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A horrendous case of alleged gang rape and murder has been reported from Badaun in western UP where a 50-year-old anganwadi worker was brutalised by three men including the priest of a temple, on Tuesday. 

After being gang-raped, the victim was left by the perpetrators to die from the injuries she sustained during the brutalities. The incident has brought back dark memories of Delhi's Nirbhaya case.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath ordered an inquiry into the incident by the special task force (STF) of UP police and directed the Additional Director General (ADG) of Bareilly Zone to present a detailed report to him.

SHO Ravindra Pratap Singh of Ughaiti police station, where the incident took place, was suspended and two of the three accused -- Mevli resident Ved Ram and one Yashpal -- were arrested by the cops.

The arrests were made after the district police registered a case of murder and gang rape and formed four teams to catch the perpetrators of the crime.

However, Baba Satyanarain Das, the temple priest and the main accused, is still at large and a bounty of Rs 50,000 has been announced for information leading to his arrest.  

As per local sources, Mahant Baba Satyanarain, his aide Ved Ram and driver Yashpal fled the scene of crime around midnight leaving the woman bleeding. She succumbed to her injuries later in the night. It has also emerged from local sources that the accused had earlier taken the victim to Chandausi for treatment in their car.

The villagers and the victim's family have alleged that the police station officer of Ughaiti, Ravindra Pratap Singh, did not reach the spot even after the complaint. The body was sent for a post-mortem on Monday afternoon only - a full 18 hours after the incident. The post mortem was done by a panel of three doctors including a female doctor on Tuesday.

The post mortem found that the victim had sustained fatal injuries all over her body including her private parts. Her rib and a leg were broken while the lungs were attacked with a heavy object. A rod was inserted into her private parts causing fatal damage to her internal organs. The autopsy report claimed the victim died due to excessive bleeding.

ADG Bareilly Zone Avinash Chandra and Badaun District Magistrate Kumar Prashant met the victim's family and promised them all help.

A video has meanwhile surfaced on social media where the main accused Baba Satyanarain Das is seen to be saying that the victim had come to the temple and fallen into the well in the temple premises.

The priest, who denied any wrongdoing in the clip, is shown as saying that he had called two of his aides to take the victim out of the well and they had taken her to Chanduasi for treatment as she was grievously injured.

The priest now on the run though failed to explain why the woman was discharged from Chanduasi hospital in such a critical condition or say who had thrown her in front of her house in the night.

AICC General Secretary and party's UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to twitter to launch an attack on the UP government for failing to ensure the security of women. 

She posted, "In Hathras, the government system did not listen to the complainants, tried to shield the officers and muzzled the victim’s family. In Badaun, SHO did not listen to the complainant. He didn’t even go to inspect the crime spot. UP government is not sincere about women's security."

BSP chief Mayawati too demanded that the UP government must make a sincere effort towards ensuring the security of women in the state.

Also See:

Meanwhile, reacting to the horrific incident, AICC general Secretary and party's UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to twitter to launch an attack on the UP government's failure to stop crimes against women. 

She posted, "In Hathras, the government system did not listen to the complainants, tried to shield the officers and muzzled the victim’s family. In Badaun, SHO did not listen to complainant. He didn’t even go to inspect the crime spot. UP government is not sincere about women's security."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UP gang rape Badaun gang rape Nirbhaya case 50 year old anganwadi worker Mahant Baba Satyanarayan Vedram Jaspal
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Toxic gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant: Four workers dead
Migratory birds in Bhitarkanika National Park | Express
Bird Flu takes over in India: Cases in Kerala, Himachal, Rajasthan, MP
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp