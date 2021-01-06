STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

50-year-old woman gang-raped, murdered in UP's Badaun; priest among three booked

The attack on the woman took place on Sunday when she had gone to a temple, police said, adding that all three accused have been booked, and two of them arrested.

Published: 06th January 2021 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Members of Women Democratic Front take part in a rally to condemn the incident of rape on a deserted highway, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020

Members of Women Democratic Front take part in a rally to condemn rape incidents. (Representational Photo | AP)

By PTI

BUDAUN: A 50-year-old woman was gang-raped and brutally murdered allegedly by a priest and two others in Badaun district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

The attack on the woman took place on Sunday when she had gone to a temple, they said, adding that all three accused have been booked, and two of them arrested on Tuesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sankalp Sharma said "the post-mortem report confirms rape, and there are injuries in her private parts and a fracture in the leg".

He added that the station house officer of Ughaiti police station has been suspended for laxity in the case.

"On Sunday, the 50-year-old woman, who had gone to a temple, was found dead under mysterious circumstances. Family members of the woman have accused the temple mahant and his aides of raping and murdering her. Based on this, a case was registered against the accused. Two of the accused persons were arrested on Tuesday night, while the mahant is still absconding," he said.

Four teams have been formed to nab the priest, the SSP said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Crimes Against Women In India Gang Rape In India Rape in India Rapes in UP Uttar Pradesh
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine by January 13, says Health Ministry
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp