STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Court denies bail to comedian Munawar Faruqui arrested for 'derisive' comments on Hindu deities

After hearing arguments of both the sides, Additional District and Sessions court judge Yatindra Kumar Guru rejected the bail plea of stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui and Nalin Yadav.

Published: 06th January 2021 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Munawar Faruqui

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested for 'insensitive' remarks against Hindu deities and Union Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | Munawar Faruqui YouTube)

By PTI

INDORE: A court here in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday rejected bail to stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui and another accused who were arrested last week on the complaint of a BJP MLA's son that "indecent" remarks were made against Hindu deities during a show held in Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

After hearing arguments of both the sides, Additional District and Sessions court judge Yatindra Kumar Guru rejected the bail plea of Faruqui and Nalin Yadav.

On January 2, the court of chief judicial magistrate rejected the bail plea of the comedian, Yadav and three others.

Faruqui, a resident of Gujarat, was arrested on Saturday along with four others for allegedly making indecent remarks against Hindu deities and against Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a show held at a cafe in 56 Dukan area of Indore on January 1.

The complaint was filed against them by Eklavya Singh Gaur (36), son of local BJP legislator Malini Laxman Singh Gaur.

Anshuman Shrivastava, the lawyer for Faruqui and Yadav, said on Tuesday that the allegations levelled against his clients are "vague" in nature.

He said the duo was booked under political pressure.

He said Faruqui and Yadav are actors and didn't make any comment that hurt the religious feelings of any person.

Opposing the bail plea, prosecution lawyer Vimal Mishra said both the accused had participated in the event for which no permission was taken from local administration amidst the pandemic.

Mishra said indecent remarks were made against Hindu deities at the event, which he claimed was "full of obscenity despite the presence of minor boys and girls among the audience".

The other arrested persons were identified as Edwin Anthony, Prakhar Vyas and Priyam Vyas.

One more person was arrested later for taking part in the programme, police had said.

Police had booked five accused under sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), section 269 (unlawful or negligent act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Gaur had said he and his associates had gone to the show as audience, where the comedian made the remarks.

They objected to his comments and created ruckus over it.

They also forced the event to stop.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Comedian Arrest Munawar Faruqui Madhya Pradesh
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine by January 13, says Health Ministry
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp