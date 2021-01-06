STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Court postpones framing of charges in Muzaffarnagar riots case

As a result, Special Judge Ram Sudh Singh trying the cases against the former MPs and MLAs fixed January 19 for framing charges against all the accused in the case.

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A special court here could not frame charges against several politicians facing trial for alleged inflammatory speeches related to the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots as only five of the accused were present on Wednesday.

Charges could not be framed against the leaders, including former MPs Kadir Rana and S Saiduzzaman, former BSP MLAs Maulana Jameel and Noor Saleem, among others as all the accused did not appear in court.

With only five accused appearing in court, the remaining accused sought exception from appearance.

According to the prosecution, several Muslim leaders are facing trial for violating prohibitory orders and inciting communal tension following their speeches in Khalapar locality of Muzaffarnagar district on August 30, 2013.

 

