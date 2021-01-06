STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmers gear up for R-Day showdown, to hold ‘rehearsal’ tractor rally on Thursday

Published: 06th January 2021 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers on tractors shout slogans at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Monday during their protest against the Centre’s new farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A day after the seventh round of talks between the Centre and farmer union leaders over the three contentious farm laws ended in a deadlock, the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha on Tuesday said it would take out a tractor rally on January 7, day before the next meeting.  

The tractor march would he held on eastern and western expressways around Delhi, said Yogendra Yadav, a member of the coordination committee of the morcha, an umbrella body of over 40 farm unions. “It will be a rehearsal for our tractor march on January 26. Farmers from Kundli, Ghazipur and Rewasan will climb atop both expressways from their respective sides. After meeting at midway point, they will return to their respective positions.

We will approach from Kundli and Tikri borders on the eastern side, will march from Rewasan and Ghazipur,” Yadav added.  

Meanwhile, Punjab BJP leaders Surjit Kumar Jyani and and Harjit Singh Grewal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in Delhi. Jyani is the chairman of kisan coordination committee of the party which is interacting with farmers while Grewal is a member of the panel. After the meeting, Grewal said the PM is aware of the ground reality but refused to divulge more details.

