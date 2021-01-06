STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four birds found dead at Sukhna Lake, surrounding areas in Chandigarh

Of the four birds found dead included a common coot and a mormont, which are migratory birds, and a pigeon and an egret.

The Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying said other states have been asked to keep a vigil on any unusual mortality amongst birds. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Amid a bird flu scare, four birds were found dead at Sukhna Lake and its surrounding areas here, officials said on Wednesday.

The Chandigarh Forest and Wildlife Department said it is checking whether they are any more casualties of the birds.

Of the four birds found dead included a common coot and a mormont, which are migratory birds, and a pigeon and an egret, an official of the department said.

He said the department was maintaining an extra vigil at Sukhna Lake and its surrounding areas in view of the bird flu scare.

No case of bird flu has been reported in Chandigarh so far, the official added.

“The samples of the birds have been sent to RDDL (Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory) Jalandhar for diagnostic investigation,” said Abdul Qayum, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Chandigarh.

It may take three days for the report to come, he added.

The Centre on Wednesday said Avian Influenza, or the bird flu outbreak, has been reported at 12 epicentres in four states -- Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh -- and advisories have been issued to contain further spread of the infection in poultry ducks, crows and migratory birds.

In a statement, the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying said other states have been asked to keep a vigil on any unusual mortality amongst birds. 

