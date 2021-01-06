STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Narada sting tape case: Calcutta HC asks CBI to clarify position over chargesheet filing

The CBI counsel stated that permission of the Speaker of the House was necessary before submission of the chargesheet.

Published: 06th January 2021 12:26 AM

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the CBI to clarify its position through an affidavit on the filing of chargesheet in the Narada sting tape case in which people resembling Trinamool Congress MP, ministers and MLAs were allegedly seen receiving money in lieu of promised favours.

A division bench presided over by Chief Justice T B N Radhakrishnan directed that the matter would be taken up for hearing two weeks hence, by which time the CBI will be required to file the affidavit.

The direction was passed after additional advocate general Abhratosh Majumdar submitted that the CBI has not so far applied to the Assembly Speaker for sanction to prosecute anyone in connection with the Narada sting tapes case.

Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, appearing for the petitioner in connection with a PIL seeking speedy completion of investigation and trial in the case, submitted that permission is not required from the Speaker of the state Assembly since the alleged acceptance of money had nothing to do with the official discharge of duties of any member accused in the case.

The CBI counsel, however, stated that permission of the Speaker of the House was necessary before submission of the chargesheet.

Hearing all the parties, the division bench asked the CBI lawyer to take instructions from the investigating agency and submit an affidavit clarifying its position on the matter.

