STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NCW seeks Uttar Pradesh Police intervention in Badaun gangrape case

A woman, employed as an anganwadi worker, was gangraped and brutally murdered allegedly by a priest and his two aides in Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh.

Published: 06th January 2021 05:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma

National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought immediate intervention of the Uttar Pradesh police in the matter of the alleged gangrape and murder of a 50-year-old woman in the state's Badaun district.

The Commission has also said it will send its member to probe the incident. The woman, employed as an anganwadi worker, was gangraped and brutally murdered allegedly by a priest and his two aides in Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

The family of the deceased has alleged police apathy for the delay caused in filing the FIR in the case. The Commission, in a statement, said it is deeply perturbed by the reported incident and the alleged police apathy.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Uttar Pradesh  DGP Hitesh C Awasthy seeking immediate intervention in the matter. A member, NCW will meet the victim's family members and police officials, it said.

The Commission has also sought a detailed action taken report in the matter from the police. Badaun SSP Sankalp Sharma said two of the accused were arrested on Tuesday, while the priest is on the run and the station house officer of Ughaiti police station has been suspended for laxity in the case.

"On Sunday, the 50-year-old woman, who had gone to a temple, was found dead under mysterious circumstances. Family members of the woman have accused the temple mahant (priest) and his aides of raping and murdering her. Based on this, a case was registered against the accused. Two of the accused persons were arrested on Tuesday night, while the mahant is still absconding," Sharma said.

He said that the post-mortem report confirms rape, and there are injuries in the victim's private parts and a fracture in the leg.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Police National Commission for Women Rekha Sharma Hitesh C Awasthy Badaun gangrape Uttar Pradesh rape
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Toxic gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant: Four workers dead
Migratory birds in Bhitarkanika National Park | Express
Bird Flu takes over in India: Cases in Kerala, Himachal, Rajasthan, MP
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp