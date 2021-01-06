STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Public participation is not a formality: Dissenting SC judge on Central Vista

He said public participation is not to be a mechanical exercise or formality and it must comply with the least and basic requirements so that it is fruitful and constructive.

Published: 06th January 2021 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

The grand Central Vista project is estimated to cost `20,000 crore | file

By Kanu Sarda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With the Supreme Court upholding the decision of the Central government to redevelop the Central Vista area of Lutyen’s Delhi in a majority verdict of 2:1, the lone dissent judge highlighted several shortfalls in the process adopted by the government. 

Justice Sanjiv Khanna dissented with the majority opinion on the aspects of public participation on the interpretation of the statutory provisions, failure to take prior approval of the Heritage Conservation Committee and the order passed by the Expert Appraisal Committee. He, however, agreed with the majority order on the aspects of Notice inviting Bid, the award of consultancy, and the order of the Urban Arts Commission, as a standalone and independent order.

He said public participation is not to be a mechanical exercise or formality and it must comply with the least and basic requirements so that it is fruitful and constructive. “Thus, mere uploading of the gazette notification giving the present and the proposed land use with plot numbers was not sufficient compliance, but rather an exercise violating the express as well as implied stipulations, that is, necessity and requirement to make adequate and intelligible disclosure.”

ALSO READ | Activists 'disappointed' by Supreme Court's approval to Central Vista project

“The citizenry had the right to know intelligible details explaining the proposal to participate and express themselves, give suggestions and submit objections,” penned Khanna. While quashing the notification of modification/change of the land use dated March 28 2020, Khanna directed the Centre to put in the public domain on the web, adequate information along with drawings, layout plans, with explanatory memorandum etc. within a period of 7 days. Justice Khanna said the purpose of outsourcing the task to EAC is to have a proper evaluation on the basis of some objective criteria.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Justice Sanjiv Khanna Central Vista project Central Vista Supreme Court
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine by January 13, says Health Ministry
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp