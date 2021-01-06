STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh backs singer's arrest for promoting 'gun culture'

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh said the case had been registered correctly in the matter which related to an old song.

Published: 06th January 2021 11:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 11:44 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday backed the arrest of singer Shree Brar, who was accused of promoting gun culture and glorifying violence in a music video.

In a statement, Singh said the Punjabi singer's arrest was "correct and justified".

"Promoting gangsterism and gun culture in this manner was absolutely wrong," he said.

On Tuesday, Patiala's Senior Superintendent of Police Vikram Jeet Duggal said Brar's song had provocative lyrics, promoting violence and anti-social acts to the extent of even providing shelter to criminals and encouraging jail breaks.

Amarinder Singh said the case had been registered correctly in the matter which related to an old song.

He said the arrest had no connection with the singer's video in support of the protesting farmers.

However, his 'good work' now could not condone the negative impact of his earlier song encouraging the youth to pick up the gun, he said.

The CM said Punjab faces threats from across the border.

"We will not allow the state's peace to be disturbed in any manner," he said, adding that such acts had the potential to do so.

Patiala police had arrested Brar in Mohali near Chandigarh.

