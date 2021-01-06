STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Schools, colleges to reopen in Rajasthan from January 18

Ashok Gehlot said social distancing and other health protocols, including using face masks, should be taken care of in all institutions.

Published: 06th January 2021 12:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 12:53 AM   |  A+A-

A worker sanitises a classroom.

A worker sanitises a classroom. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Schools, colleges and other educational institutions will reopen in Rajasthan from January 18, after remaining closed for nearly nine months due to the COVID-19 lockdown, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

The decision to reopen schools for the students of classes 9th to 12th, those in the final year in colleges, coaching institutes and government training institutes was taken by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a review meeting.

Medical College, Dental College, Nursing College and Paramedical College have been directed to reopen from January 11, taking into consideration COVID-19 vaccination.

The chief minister said social distancing and other health protocols, including using face masks, should be taken care of in all institutions.

Gehlot was reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state through video conference.

He said the cases of new strain of COVID-19 in the country and the state are of concern.

"Any kind of negligence towards it can create a big crisis. In view of this, special attention should be kept on travellers coming to the state from other countries, including those affected by this virus," the chief minister said.

He said that due to the new virus strain, a terrible situation has risen in England and lockdown had to be imposed again.

"Taking lessons from the UK, precaution should be taken in Rajasthan," Gehlot said.

The chief minister said the condition of coronavirus in Rajasthan is "very much under control with the best management and cooperation of the people".

The COVID-19 recovery rate has risen to an all-time high of 96.31 per cent, he said.

Gehlot directed the officials to ensure that preparations for vaccination in the state is completed in a mission mode.

"The entire database of health workers should be uploaded as soon as possible for vaccination," the chief minister said.

He said only authentic and substantive information about the vaccine should be circulated in the media.

"Unverified information can cause unnecessary misconceptions among people," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan schools Rajasthan Colleges Rajasthan coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic coronavirus updates coronavirus latest updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine by January 13, says Health Ministry
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp