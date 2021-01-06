STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP Anti-Terror Squad arrests person of Myanmar origin during raids in case related to Rohingyas

UP ATS arrests a person of Myanmar origin during a series of raids Crackdown after intelligence inputs on terror funding.

Published: 06th January 2021 09:08 PM

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  In a major crackdown during a look out for Rohingyas staying illegally in India, UP Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) arrested a person named Azizul Haq alias Azizullah, 35, from Sant Kabir Nagar in eastern UP while conducting a series of raids across two states and five districts of UP on Wednesday.

While working on the inputs given by the national and international intelligence agencies, UP ATS sleuths arrested Azizullah in Kalilabad block of Sant Kabir Nagar.

Azizullah, a Rohingya from Myanmar, had been staying in Sant Kabir Nagar for the last 19 years on fake documents.

He is likely to be produce in the court on Thursday. Moreover, raids were also conducted raids in Hyderabad, Mumbai and multiple locations across five districts including Basti in eastern UP and Aligarh in western Uttar Pradesh.

The sources claimed that the ATS had also been looking to bust the terror funding network associated with Rohingyas in UP.

According to Additional Director General (ADG- Law & Order) Prashant Kumar, ATS was conducting raids in other places also and if others like Azizullah of Myanmar would be found staying in UP on fake identities, they would soon be caught. Inspector General of police, ATS, GK Goswami, who led the operation, said that the raids were underway in connection with Rohingyas residing in India illegally.

He claimed that besides two Indian passports, an Aadhar card, three debit cards, a pan card and a ration card of Myanmar were also recovered from the possession of Azizullah.

During the interrogation, Azizullah disclosed that he had reached Indian border via Bangladesh in 2001.

Posing himself as an orphan, Azizullah met one Inayatullah in Mumbai. Later, Inayatullah brought him to his father Badre Alam in Sant Kabir Nagar in eastern UP.

Alam got Azizullah’s name registered for ration card. On the basis of which he was able to procure his Aadhar card and got the passports made, said the officer.

He added that during the investigation, it emerged that in 2017, Azizullah had gone to Saudi Arabia. He had also gone to Bangladesh and from there he went to Myanmar.

He had also brought his mother Abida Khatoon, sister Fatima Khatoon, and his brother Zia-ul-Haq to India.

Zia-ul-Haq is currently in Nashik, while his other relatives had visited India but then returned to Myanmar, said the IG ATS. The ATS now plans to take Zia-ul-Haq on custody remand and try to enquire more about his sources of wealth and reasons for staying in India.

Sources privy to the probe disclosed that Rs 15 lakh was transferred into the five bank accounts of Azizullah on different dates. Amounts ranging from Rs 40,000 to Rs 70,000 has been deposited into his account,” said the sources.

UP ATS had also raided a mobile phone shop owned by one Naeem & Sons in Gorakhpur on December 29.

After an investigation of 8 hours, the ATS sleuths had taken away the hard disk of the computer of the firm. The raids were conducted in connection with the inputs received over terror funding module. 

