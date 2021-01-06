STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat returns after treatment from Delhi

Though discharged from AIIMS, Delhi on January 2, Trivendra Singh Rawat was under home isolation at his residence in Delhi since then.

Published: 06th January 2021 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat returned here on Wednesday from Delhi after recovering from Covid-19.

"Due to your prayers and the blessings of Bhagwan Badri Vishal and Baba Kedar, I have returned from the hospital after recovering fully. I am back in your midst to dedicate myself once again to public service," Rawat said in a tweet.

Though discharged from AIIMS, Delhi on January 2, he was under home isolation at his residence in the national capital since then.

Rawat who was in home isolation in Dehradun after testing positive for Covid-19 on December 18 had to be admitted to government Doon Medical College here on December 27 after he developed fever.

He was referred to AIIMS, Delhi on December 28 after being detected with a mild lung infection.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic coronavirus updates coronavirus latest updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Toxic gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant: Four workers dead
Migratory birds in Bhitarkanika National Park | Express
Bird Flu takes over in India: Cases in Kerala, Himachal, Rajasthan, MP
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp