STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Vigil up as bird flu fells migratory, poultry fowls across Indian states

Officials are on a high alert after lakhs of poultry and migrant birds died due to two strains of bird flu – H5N1 and H5N8 – across Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.

Published: 06th January 2021 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Forest department official picks a sick crow from a roadside

Forest department official picks a sick crow from a roadside. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

The Bhopal-based National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) confirmed bird flu in the crow carcasses sent from Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district, while the Jalandhar-based Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (RDDL) has rushed a team to collect samples from Barwala belt of Haryana, where over four lakh poultry bird deaths have been reported dead in the past one month. 

Control rooms in Rajasthan 
After the Jhalawar samples returned positive, all national parks and forests in Rajasthan were put on high alert. Crows have formed a majority of the casualties in the state. At least half a dozen districts have reported bird deaths since the first case was confirmed on December 31, with Kota and Jodhpur accounting for the highest numbers. Chief Wildlife Warden of Rajasthan ML Meena said that vigil at wildlife sanctuaries, national parks, forests, and the wetlands housing migratory birds has been mounted. The thriving poultry industry in the state is under the continuous monitoring. “Carcasses of birds are being disposed of carefully,” he said.  

A forest department official picking a sick crow off a road near Jal Mahal
in Jaipur. A bird flu alert has been sounded in Rajasthan. (Photo | PTI)

Haryana situation
Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (RDDL) in-charge Dr Mohinder Pal said they have rushed a team to Barwala to collect samples of the birds after the first set could not return conclusive reports. 

Tough measures in HP 
After the RDDL, Palampur Veterinary College, and the NIHSAD told the Himachal Pradesh government that the death of the 2,500-odd migratory birds is attributable to avian flu, authorities declared one-km area from the Pong lake as red zone to contain the spread. Sale of poultry products has been banned in Dehra, Jawali, Fatehpur, and Indora town of Kangra.After the outbreak, Punjab government too sounded an alert in the wetlands of Harike Pattan in Tarn Taran, Keshopur Chhamb in Gurdaspur, Nangal and Rupnagar wetlands.

Confirmed cases in MP
The NIHSAD confirmed H5N8 strain in the crow carcasses from Indore and Mandsaur. Like Rajasthan, crows formed a majority of the casualties from the state. A dedicated control room has been established in Indore. Safety equipment, including PPE kits, anti-retroviral drugs, and disinfectants are being made available to the frontline workers.

Double whammy for Indore health officials
In Indore, where 142 crows were reported dead, at least two samples were found to be infected by the H5N8 virus. The state health department, which is already battling the Covid-19 situation (maximum cases and deaths in MP have been reported from Indore), has begun door-to-door medical check-up of people residing in areas where the crows were found dead. So far 14,000-plus people have been checked by teams

(Inputs from Rajesh Asnani @ Jaipur, Harpreet Bajwa @ Chandigarh, Anuraag Singh @ Bhopal)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bird Flu Bird Flu in India NIHSAD
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine by January 13, says Health Ministry
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp