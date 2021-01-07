STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bird flu, Maharashtra issues red alert though no cases reported yet

When asked about the dead birds found in Thane district on Wednesday, minister Kedar said the samples from the dead were sent for testing and were found negative for the Avian Influenza virus.

Published: 07th January 2021 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

bird flu

Image for representation (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

MUMBAI: After many states reported cases of bird flu, the Maharashtra government has issued a red alert in the state and asked the district officials to keep a strict vigil, said state's Animal Husbandry Minister Sunil Kedar on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, Kedar informed that till today no case of bird flu has been reported in Maharashtra.

"As per the information that we have, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh have confirmed of bird flu. Because Maharashtra shares borders with some of these states, we have asked district authorities to keep a strict vigil and issued a red alert in the state. If any case is reported, we have made arrangements for vaccines and medicines," said the minister.

When asked about the dead birds found in Thane district on Wednesday, Kedar said the samples from the dead were sent for testing and were found negative for the Avian Influenza virus.

"If the bird flu breaks out in the state, it will be difficult to manage the situation especially when the situation of Coronavirus is delicate in Maharashtra. I have called a meeting with the Animal Husbandry Commissioner today to take the stock of the situation," the minister said further.

Yesterday, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Giriraj Singh said migratory birds are the reason behind the spread of bird flu in the country.

Avian influenza (AI) viruses have been circulating worldwide for centuries with four known major outbreaks recorded in the last century. India notified the first outbreak of avian influenza in 2006.

According to the Ministry of Environment, infection in humans is not yet reported in India though the disease is zoonotic.

There is no direct evidence that AI viruses can be transmitted to humans via the consumption of contaminated poultry products.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bird flu maharashtra red alert
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Toxic gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant: Four workers dead
Migratory birds in Bhitarkanika National Park | Express
Bird Flu takes over in India: Cases in Kerala, Himachal, Rajasthan, MP
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp