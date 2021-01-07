STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Calcutta HC directs Bengal govt to file supplementary affidavit in Manish Shukla murder case investigation

Manish Shukla was shot dead at Titagarh in North 24 Parganas district by some assailants on October four last year.

Published: 07th January 2021 12:25 AM

Gavel

For representation purposes

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the West Bengal government to file a supplementary affidavit on developments in the CID investigation into the murder of BJP leader Manish Shukla within two weeks.

The court also allowed Chandra Mani Shukla, father of the deceased, to be added as a supporting party in the PIL seeking a probe by a central investigating agency into the killing.

Granting liberty to the West Bengal government to file the supplementary affidavit on developments in the state CID investigation into the murder of Shukla, a division bench comprising Chief Justice T B N Radhakrishnan and Justice Arijit Banerjee directed that it be filed within two weeks.

Petitioner Priyanka Tibrewal has prayed that the investigation into the killing be carried out by an independent and central investigating agency like the CBI, which is outside the control of the state administration, for the purpose of a free and fair probe.

Shukla was shot dead at Titagarh in North 24 Parganas district by some assailants on October four last year.

