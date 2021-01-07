STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Farmers should have waited for next round of talks with Centre before tractor march: BJP

Hussain said that people in Punjab and the Central government, both know the role of the state government in farmers protest.

Published: 07th January 2021 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Shahnawaz Hussain (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday said farmers should have waited till the next round of talks, scheduled for January 8, before giving a call for tractor march on the national capital.

"It is not correct to call for any movement when the talks are underway. Farmers should have waited till January 8 talks with the Centre before calling for tractor march. Last two rounds of talks had ended on a positive note and we are hopeful for a solution in the next round," Shahnawaz Hussain, national spokesperson of BJP said speaking to ANI.

Taking a dig at the Congress and its government in Punjab, Hussain said that people in Punjab and the Central government, both know the role of the state government in farmers protest.

"Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has failed to establish the law and order situation in the state," he accused.

ALSO READ: Cancellation of UK PM Boris Johnson's visit our victory, Modi government's 'defeat', says Farmer unions

Talking about the Congress demand of Bharat Ratna to Sonia Gandhi, he said that the party demanding it for making Sonia Ji happy.

"Congress has not given Bharat Ratna to many deserving personalities during its tenure. But now they have demanded it for Sonia Gandhi," he said.

Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat, earlier this week has demanded the Narendra Modi government to give Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi along with BSP chief Mayawati.

Terming Maharashtra government a "puppet government" Hussain said that Uddhav Thackeray compromised the ideology of Bala Saheb Thackeray and did exactly what the Congress ask him to do.

The BJP spokesperson further attacked Trinamool Congress (TMC) and stated, that TMC is a sinking ship and both West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and leader Abhishek Banerjee are sailing in that boat.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP farmers protests new farm laws MSP Tractor march
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Toxic gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant: Four workers dead
Migratory birds in Bhitarkanika National Park | Express
Bird Flu takes over in India: Cases in Kerala, Himachal, Rajasthan, MP
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp