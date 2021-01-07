STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmers to take out ‘tractor rally’ today as R-Day rehearsal

SP Rewari Abhishek Jorwal said forces have been in Dharuhera and other protesting sites following Sunday’s clash between a group of farmers and the police.

Published: 07th January 2021

Farmers on tractors shout slogans at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Monday during their protest against the Centre’s new farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Farmers’ unions on Wednesday said they will hold a march with 4,000-5,000 tractors on the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways on Thursday as a “rehearsal” for January 26, even as the Haryana Police placed barricades at four locations on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway to stop protesters from entering the national capital, resulting in blockages on the national highway.

These four key locations include Kapdiwas Chowk in Gurugram, Masani barrage in Dharuhera, Sangwari village in Rewari and Jaisinghpur Khera (Haryana-Rajasthan border) on the Delhi-Jaipur national highway. Sources said the farmer leaders were finalising the plans for the Thursday’s ‘tractor-trolley march’ as the traffic movement on the expressways would be blocked between 11 am and 4 pm.

“The tractors will start the march from all the directions of Kundli and Tikri borders on the eastern side, and Rewasan and Ghazipur from the western side,’’ said Omkar Singh, general secretary of the BKU (Rajewal Group).

With the NH-48 already blocked, heavy traffic movement is being seen on the alternative routes, like Pataudi Road and Kapdiwas Chowk in Gurugram, Bhiwadi in Rajasthan and Masani barrage in Rewari.
SP Rewari Abhishek Jorwal said forces have been in Dharuhera and other protesting sites following Sunday’s clash between a group of farmers and the police.

