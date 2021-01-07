STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Industrialists originally hailing from outside integral part of Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee

Most of those who spoke at the meet highlighted the positive changes that happened in Bengal, an industrialist said.

Published: 07th January 2021 01:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 01:38 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Amid the insider-outsider debate, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that industrialists who originally hailed from other states are integral part of West Bengal and the government will continue to offer all-round support to help them thrive.

The chief minister's assurance given at a meeting with the state's industrialists, most of whom are Marwaris and Gujratis, is being seen as a move intended to ensure that no wrong message is conveyed to these communities.

Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, and other leaders of her party have often accused the BJP of bringing in "outsiders" - leaders from outside the state - to West Bengal ahead of the assembly elections due in April-May this year.

It was her first meeting with industrialists since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in March last year.

"The meeting was held on the occasion of the new year. Most of the people who attended it were Marwaris and Gujaratis. She said that they are as much part and parcel of this state as Bengalis, and we should stay united," an industrialist who was present at the meeting told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Most of those who spoke at the meet highlighted the positive changes that happened in the state, another industrialist said.

Sources said that Banerjee spoke about steps taken by her government towards ease of doing business and forthcoming projects such as Tajpur sea port and Deocha Pachmi coal block, gas reserve, leather and industrial parks.

"It was a great positive discussion. I said that I am impressed with the free cycle project for school students by the government," Century Plyboard Joint Managing Director Sanjay Agarwal said in his reaction.

West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC) Chairman Rajiva Sinha said that around 75 people attended the meeting and the government wanted to know from them what more it could do for ease of doing business.

"WBIDC will provide single window facility through Silpa Sathi office (physical) and Silpa Sathi portal to all sectors -- large, MSME, textile, agro-processing, information technology -- from next week," Sinha said.

Harsh Neotia, Sanjay Budhia, Mayank Jalan, R S Goenka, Lalit Beriwal and Hemant Bangur were among those who attended the meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee West Bengal West Bengal Industries
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Toxic gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant: Four workers dead
Migratory birds in Bhitarkanika National Park | Express
Bird Flu takes over in India: Cases in Kerala, Himachal, Rajasthan, MP
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp