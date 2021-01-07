STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry likely to receive heavy rainfall in 24 hours: IMD

In a tweet, IMD stated, "Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall also very likely over Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next 24 hours."

Published: 07th January 2021 06:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Rainfall

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to receive heavy rainfall during the next 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In a tweet, IMD stated, "Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall also very likely over Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next 24 hours."

"Under the influence of cyclonic circulation over Southeast Arabian Sea and another cyclonic circulation over south Tamil Nadu coast and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and moderate thunderstorm and lightning is very likely over southern peninsular India during next 2-3 days," the tweet added.

Parts of Karnataka and Maharashtra are also likely to witness scattered rainfall in the next two days.

"Under the influence of a trough in low level easterlies from Karnataka coast to Maharashtra coast in lower tropospheric levels, isolated to scattered rainfall with moderate thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places very likely over Maharashtra during next two days," the IMD tweeted. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IMD Rainfall Kerala rain Tamil Nadu rain Puducherry rain rain updates
India Matters
Expert flags Covishield’s neuro-inflammatory risk, efficacy against new strains
Pfizer-Biontech vaccine(Photo | AFP)
Pfizer study suggests vaccine works against COVID-19 variants from UK, South Africa
Representational Image. (File Photo)
IAF, airlines to be roped in for COVID-19 vaccine transport across India
Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (Photo | PTI)
Modi govt’s move to scrap Planning Commission was a blunder: Pranab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Eye-witness account: The violence Trump's supporters unleashed at US Capitol
Demonstrators break TV equipment outside the US Capitol. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence : When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp