STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Law against stone-pelters to have provision of life term: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan reiterated that a stringent law with a provision of life imprisonment will be enacted to curb the incidents of stone pelting in Madhya Pradesh.

Published: 07th January 2021 01:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 01:17 AM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

INDORE: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday reiterated that a stringent law with a provision of life imprisonment will be enacted to curb the incidents of stone pelting in the state.

He said this during a public meeting here.

"We are enacting a strong law against the stone-pelters. (Under the proposed law) They will be sentenced to life imprisonment. They will not be allowed to be released from jail before that," he said.

"Stone pelters throw stones everywhere. They try to spread terror in public," the chief minister said.

His statement comes in the wake of recent incidents of violence and stone pelting during right wing organisations recent rallies in western Madhya Pradesh to raise awareness about the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Chouhan further said, "I will not tolerate 'love jihad' or any such work in Madhya Pradesh at any cost, in which our naive daughters are allured and their lives are spoilt. We have enacted strong laws to prevent such incidents."

"People who play with the lives of sisters and daughters should think that now (from the court) they will not get only a small punishment. They will be sentenced to life imprisonment," he said.

He was referring to the he Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Bill 2020, which provides for prison term of up to 10 years and fine of Rs 1 lakh for conversion through marriage or by any other fraudulent means.

The bill got the state cabinet's approval recently.

The chief minister inaugurated and performed the 'bhoomi pujan' of 16 development works worth more than Rs 200 crore during his day-long visit to Indore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Madhya Pradesh CM stone pelters
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Toxic gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant: Four workers dead
Migratory birds in Bhitarkanika National Park | Express
Bird Flu takes over in India: Cases in Kerala, Himachal, Rajasthan, MP
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp