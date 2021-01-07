STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra: Congress gets nervous of NCP's 'expansion plans', hunts for new, aggressive state chief

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have expressed their displeasure over the mild stand and limited growth of the party in Maharashtra despite being in power.

Published: 07th January 2021 08:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 08:36 PM   |  A+A-

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi with Rahul Gandhi

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi with Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The NCP's "expansion plan" in Maharashtra has made the Congress nervous. The Grand Old Party has now decided to replace the incumbent Maharashtra Congress president with someone who is more aggressive and takes on Opposition and alliance partners as well.

According to the highly-placed sources in Congress, party chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have expressed their displeasure over the mild stand and limited growth of the party in Maharashtra despite being in power.

“NCP and the Congress share similar vote banks. The NCP is eating our traditional vote bank of Muslims and Dalits by reaching out to them and promoting their community leaders. On the contrary, the Congress has no plan to counter NCP's growth. If this trend continues, the future of the Congress will be very bleak in Maharashtra, and in the next elections it will be thrown out of power as well,” said a senior Congress leader requesting anonymity.

“Sonia Gandhi and other senior Congress leaders discussed this issue with state president Balasaheb Thorat and expressed disappointment over lack of growth in Maharashtra. They told Thorat that he can no longer be any help to the party. Following the meeting, Thorat offered to step down paving the way for someone young and dynamic,” said another top source in the party.

Sonia Gandhi asked Maharashtra Congress observer HK Patil to go to Mumbai and consult the Maharashtra Congress leaders over the restructuring. Patil was in Mumbai to consult with the Congress ministers and MLAs. 

“Patil got mixed reactions from the party leaders in Maharashtra on the decision of replacing Thorat. The people close to Thorat defended him while others were ready to accept the decision of the high command. Patil has been told to prepare the report and submit to Congress president for the final decision over replacing the incumbent Maharashtra Congress president,” added the source.

While talking to The New Indian Express earlier, HK Patil confirmed that the party had decided to restructure the Congress in Maharashtra. Many names such as Speaker Nana Patole, minister Amit Deshmukh and Nitin Raut are making rounds for the next Maharashtra Congress president.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra NCP Balasahab Thorat Sonia Gandhi
India Matters
Expert flags Covishield’s neuro-inflammatory risk, efficacy against new strains
Pfizer-Biontech vaccine(Photo | AFP)
Pfizer study suggests vaccine works against COVID-19 variants from UK, South Africa
Representational Image. (File Photo)
IAF, airlines to be roped in for COVID-19 vaccine transport across India
Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (Photo | PTI)
Modi govt’s move to scrap Planning Commission was a blunder: Pranab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Eye-witness account: The violence Trump's supporters unleashed at US Capitol
Demonstrators break TV equipment outside the US Capitol. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence : When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp