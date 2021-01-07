Patna diary

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
By Rajesh K Thakur
Pupils welcome reopening of their schools
Government school students in Bihar welcomed the reopening of their schools on January 4 with festive cheers.  Most of them had decorated their classrooms with balloons and welcomed their teachers with rose petals. Physical distancing measures were strictly followed. The pupils of Higher Secondary School at Sahori in Vaishali district was one of those study started in decorated classrooms with festive cheers. “The pupils welcomed teachers and assured to follow all guidelines,” said principal Alok Ranjan 

Standard & deluxe dhaba soon along highways 
If all goes well, Bihar will have a chain of standard and deluxe plastic-free ‘Dhaba’ (roadside canteens) along every four-lane highway and near all the major tourist sites. Working to introduce a Dhaba-policy, tourism minister Jivesh Mishra said that the ‘Dhaba-concept’ will not only promote culinary entrepreneurs among the people but also give a boost to tourism. There will be two types of-Standard and Deluxe has opened at every 30 km of distance along all the highways and near every tourist spot. A grant of Rs 50 lakhs will be given to the party willing to open Dhaba

Madhubani Literature Festival 2020 in hinterlands
The three-day-long third edition of the Madhubani Literature Festival (MLF) was held both online and offline at Mehsi in Bihar’s Saharsa district. The event, which began on December 27 concluded on 30th and saw the participation of a galaxy of eminent intellectuals, litterateurs, and poets from across the country. Sneha Prakash Thakur, an author of potboilers, said that the MLF was aimed at bringing the cultural life of Mithila to the people across the globe. Savita Jha Khan, a literateur, said the MLF was organised completely plastic-free

Nitish gets certificate from World Book of Records
It was a proud moment for the state of Bihar, and Janata Dal-United (JDU) in particular when the World Book of Records (London) gave Chief Minister Nitish Kumar a certificate for his matchless contribution to politics recently.  Nitish Kumar received the certificates from an official of the World Book of Records for strengthening democratic values in politics. Prior to this international acknowledgment, Kumar was earlier invited to speak on the United Nations Climate Forum on his Jal Jivan Haryali mission, launched by his government to tackle the negative impact of climate change in the state 

