STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate PBD Convention; Suriname President to be chief guest at event

Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards are conferred to select Indian diaspora members to recognise their achievements.

Published: 07th January 2021 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 08:32 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention to be held in virtual format on January 9, while Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi will be the chief guest and deliver the keynote address, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is the flagship event of the Ministry of External Affairs and provides an important platform to engage and connect with the overseas Indians, the MEA said in a statement.

"In view of the sentiments of our vibrant diaspora community, the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention is being organised on January 9, 2021, despite the ongoing COVID pandemic. The Convention will be held in virtual format, as were the PBD Conferences held recently in the run-up to the Convention," it said.

The theme of 16th PBD Convention 2021 is "Contributing to Aatmanirbhar Bharat".

The PBD Convention will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi and will feature a keynote address by the chief guest, the Suriname President.

The winners of the online 'Bharat ko Janiye Quiz' for the youth will also be announced.

The Inaugural session will be followed by the two plenary sessions.

The first plenary on 'Role of Diaspora in Aatmanirbhar Bharat' will feature addresses by the External Affairs Minister and the Commerce and Industry Minister, while the second plenary on 'Facing Post Covid Challenges - Scenario in Health, Economy, Social and International Relations' will be addressed by the Minister of Health and the Minister of State for External Affairs.

Both plenaries will feature panel discussions inviting eminent diaspora experts.

The finale would be the Valedictory Session where President Ram Nath Kovind will deliver his Valedictory address to mark the occasion of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.

The names of the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awardees for 2020-21 will also be announced.

Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards are conferred to select Indian diaspora members to recognise their achievements and honour their contributions to various fields, both in India and abroad.

The Youth PBD will also be celebrated virtually on the theme 'Bringing together Young Achievers from India and Indian Diaspora' on January 8, 2021, and will be anchored by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra ​Modi PBD Convention Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention Ram Nath Kovind
India Matters
Expert flags Covishield’s neuro-inflammatory risk, efficacy against new strains
Pfizer-Biontech vaccine(Photo | AFP)
Pfizer study suggests vaccine works against COVID-19 variants from UK, South Africa
Representational Image. (File Photo)
IAF, airlines to be roped in for COVID-19 vaccine transport across India
Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (Photo | PTI)
Modi govt’s move to scrap Planning Commission was a blunder: Pranab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Eye-witness account: The violence Trump's supporters unleashed at US Capitol
Demonstrators break TV equipment outside the US Capitol. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence : When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp