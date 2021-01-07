STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rafale fighters to participate in Republic Day 2021 celebration

IAF now has eight Rafale jets in service. The contract for 36 of these fighters was signed in an inter-governmental agreement with France in 2016 at a cost of Rs 59,000 crore.

Published: 07th January 2021 11:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 12:16 AM   |  A+A-

Rafale fighter jets

Rafale Fighter Jets. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

The newly acquired modern multi role Rafale fighters of the Indian Air force will be flying over Rajpath as part of the flypast on the 72nd Republic Day.

Confirming the information, a source said that the numbers of band contingents and the numbers of tableau will be the maximum this year. “Rafale fighters will be the part of Republic Day air display this year, but the motorcycle team Daredevil will not be participating.”

There will be a total of 32 tableaux this year with 17 from states and Union territories and the rest will be from the Central Ministries and Departments, Armed forces (Army, Nay and Air force).

There will two tableaux for the Defence research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Also, two special tableaux, one from the Ministry of Culture depicting the 75 years of independence and the other from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting about the New India.

In the 2020 RD Parade there were a total of 22 tableaux. 

There will be 23 band contingents this year.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, both children for Bravery Award and Gallantry Award winners above 60 years will not be participating.

About the fleet

The first five aircraft arrived in India in July 2020 and were officially inducted into the IAF as part of its No 17 Squadron, also known as the 'Golden Arrows'. Later in November three more aircraft joined the Squadron.

IAF will now have eight Rafale jets in service. The contract for 36 of these fighters was signed in an inter-governmental agreement with France in 2016 at a cost of Rs 59,000 crore.

COVID-19 restrictions have led to the absence of few important attendees this year.

Captain Bana Singh, PVC will be absent from parade as he is over 60 years of age.

Another significant absentee from the parade will be the Daredevil Motorcycle stunt team.

As reported earlier by TNIE, the Republic Day celebrations in many ways will be scaled down amidst the COVID-19 restrictions. The Parade marching distance has been cut short to 3.5 kilometer from the initial 8.5 km and the number of soldiers in each Marching contingent has been reduced to only 96 marchers, 12 rows and 8 columns.

The spectator strength has also been drastically cut down from 1,25000 to 25,000 this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Air Force republic day Rafale fighters
India Matters
Expert flags Covishield’s neuro-inflammatory risk, efficacy against new strains
Pfizer-Biontech vaccine(Photo | AFP)
Pfizer study suggests vaccine works against COVID-19 variants from UK, South Africa
Representational Image. (File Photo)
IAF, airlines to be roped in for COVID-19 vaccine transport across India
Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (Photo | PTI)
Modi govt’s move to scrap Planning Commission was a blunder: Pranab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Eye-witness account: The violence Trump's supporters unleashed at US Capitol
Demonstrators break TV equipment outside the US Capitol. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence : When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp