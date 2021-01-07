STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Retired Maharashtra cop stabs relatives over property dispute; held

The constables rushed Nita Rajan Kardak (43), who bore stab wounds, to a hospital, the official from Shri Nagar police station said.

Representational Image

By PTI

THANE: A retired policeman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing one of his relatives to death and injuring another over a property dispute in Wagle Estate area of Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place late on Wednesday when two beat marshals got information about a fight in one of the building in Shri Nagar and saw a woman rushing out of the premises in a severely wounded state, senior inspector V A Shinde said.

The constables rushed Nita Rajan Kardak (43), who bore stab wounds, to a hospital, the official from Shri Nagar police station said.

When one of the policemen went into the room from where the woman had rushed out, he found the accused Mahendra Sadashiv Kardak (55) holding a bloodstained knife, while his relative Ajay Bala Kardak (55) was lying in a pool of blood, he said.

The accused, who is a retired police constable from neighbouring Mumbai, allegedly threatened to stab himself to death and was subsequently pinned down and disarmed with the help of neighbours, the official said.

The victim was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead, he said.

According to the police, the injured woman is a widow and her husband, who served in the Thane city police force, owned the flat, which was transferred to her name after his death.

The room itself was given on good faith to the accused who wanted to grab it, and when she came to know about it, the woman along with another relative visited the accused, who fatally attacked them, the official said.

The accused has been arrested under relevant sections of the IPC and further probe is underway in this regard, he added.

